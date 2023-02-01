Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 1

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.56 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 1:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.09 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 advanced 1.46 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.67 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei witnessed 0.32 percent gain at 7:50 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.31 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.47 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,852 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex was trading 49.49 points or 0.08 percent higher at 59,549.90. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 13.20 points or 0.07 per cent to 17,662.15.

Economic Survey 2023 | The economic survey 2023 highlighted that India has moved on from its encounter with the pandemic and projected real GDP growth of 7 percent this fiscal. It has also forecast 6.5 percent real GDP growth and an 11 percent nominal GDP growth in FY24.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 36 paise to close at a three-week low of 81.88 against the US dollar on Tuesday after the Economic Survey 2022-23 said the domestic unit may remain under pressure in coming times.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.23 percent to $1,940.80 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.72 percent higher at $23,090.02 at 7:50 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 2.19 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,582.86 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The United States is readying more than $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine that is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time, Patriot air defense systems and precision guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons, Reuters reported.