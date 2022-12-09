Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 9

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gaine of 0.3 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 9:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.5 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.1 percent. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 percent at 7:40 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.6 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.3 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,776 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:41 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended 0.3 percent higher on Thursday. BSE Sensex gained 160 points to end at 62,570.7 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 48.8 points to 18,609.3.

One 97 Communications Ltd | The parent company of Paytm announced that it will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to consider a buyback of equity shares.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by five paise to close at 81.42 against the US currency on Thursday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.2 percent to touch $76.7 a barrel at 7:45 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,792.5 per ounce as of 7:45 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.4 percent higher at $17,226.5 at 7:47 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 4.4 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,282.8 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces shelled the entire front line of Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on Thursday. Ukraine claimed that it is part of what appeared to be the Kremlin's scaled-back ambition to secure only the bulk of lands.