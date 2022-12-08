Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 8

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.10 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 8:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.0 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 lost 0.19 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.51 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.76 percent at 7:00 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.17 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,653.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:15 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 215.68 points or 0.34 percent to end at 62,410.68 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 82.25 points or 0.44 percent to 18,560.50.

RBI | As expected, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed MPC has decided to opt for a lower rate increase of 35 basis points (bps) to take the repo rate to 6.25 percent. The lending rate is now highest since August 2018.

Rupee | The rupee pared initial losses and finally settled at 82.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.87 percent to touch $77.84 a barrel at 7:05 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.15 percent to $1,795.20 per ounce as of 7:05 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.03 percent lower at $16,800.99 at 7:10 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.12 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,224.25 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian shelling has killed 10 people in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine. Kurakhove has seen some of the heaviest fighting since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Febuary 24.