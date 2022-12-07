Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 7

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.14 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 7:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.03 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 lost 1.44 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 45 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.28 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,725.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 208.24 points or 0.33 percent to end at 62,626.36 while the broader NSE Nifty 58.30 declined points or 0.31 percent to 18,642.75.

5 / 10

World Bank | The World Bank on Tuesday said it expects India's real GDP to grow at 6.9 percent in the 2022-2023 financial year, 0.4 percent up from its previous projection.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee declined by 65 paise to close at 82.50 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to domestic equities and rising crude prices in the overseas markets.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.24 percent to touch $79.54 a barrel at 7:20 am on Wednesday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.04 percent to $1,783.10 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.66 percent higher at $17,041.00 at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.74 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,264.53 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | America has neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. This comes after a third Russian airfield was ablaze from a drone strike.