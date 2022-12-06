Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 6

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a loss of 0.41 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 6:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.40 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 lost 1.79 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.93 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.09 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.38 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.41 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,733.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 33.9 points or 0.05 percent to end at 62,834.60 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 4.95 points or 0.03 percent to 18,701.05.

Rupee | The rupee settled down by 52 paise at a nearly two-week low of 81.85 against the US dollar on Monday due to weak domestic markets and forex outflows.

Services Sector | India's services sector output growth touched a three-month high in November, a monthly survey said on Monday. S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 55.1 in October to 56.4 in November

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.96 percent to touch $83.46 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.33 percent to $1,787.10 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.36 percent lower at $17,034.80 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.14 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,264.29 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine struck two military bases hundreds of miles inside Russia using unmanned drones, the Reuters said citing a report. At least two planes were destroyed at one of the bases.