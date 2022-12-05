Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 5

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.21 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 5:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.10 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 lost 1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.18 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.18 percent at 7:15 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.68 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.21 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,864.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 415.69 points or 0.66 percent to end at 62,868.50 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 116.40 points or 0.62 percent to 18,696.10.

RBI | The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is all set to start its three-day meet on December 5 and will come out with its next bi-monthly policy review on December 7. RBI has hiked 50 basis points in interest rates thrice in the past months to curb inflation.

Rupee | The rupee settled down by 7 paise at 81.33 against the US dollar on Friday due to gains in crude oil prices.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 2.14 percent to touch $87.41 a barrel at 7:20 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.61 percent to $1,820.60 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.85 percent higher at $17,254.81 at 7:20 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.97 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,290.22 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be patient as officials made efforts to restore power and other services knocked out by Russian strikes. Russia has been targeting Ukraine's power infrastructure since early October.