Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 30

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.33 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 30:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.05 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 lost 1.75 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.59 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.29 percent at 7:40 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.93 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,339.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 223.60 points or 0.37 percent higher at 61,133.88 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 68.50 points or 0.38 percent to 18,191.00.

US Job data | The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending December 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000. In a historic low, about 1.67 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Nov. 26, up 62,000 from the week before.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.21 percent to touch $83.54 a barrel at 8:20 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.15 percent to $1,823.30 per ounce as of 8.20 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.01 percent lower at $16,593.20 at 7:40 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.23 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,196.04 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that most regions were suffering power outages after Russian missiles attacks, but he said the damage would have been worse without "heroic" air defence.