Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 29

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.48 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 29:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.10 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 lost 1.20 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.35 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.36 percent at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.39 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.48 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,050 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 17.15 points or 0.03 percent to end at 60,910.28 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 9.80 points or 0.05 percent to 18,122.50.

Emkay Global Financial Service | By December 2023, Emkay Global Financial Services expects the Nifty 50 to touch 19,500 and Sensex to be at 64,500. Emkay's target for the Nifty 50 implies a potential upside of 7.7 percent for the current levels.

Rupee | The rupee gained 7 paise to close at 82.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to as softening crude oil prices in the global markets.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.48 percent to touch $82.86 a barrel at 7:40 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 1.10 percent to $1,814.00 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.86 percent lower at $16,521.62 at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.72 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,188.48 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian forces stepped up its artillery attacks on the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, Ukraine's military said. It added that Russia also fired 33 missiles from multiple rocket launchers in Kherson.