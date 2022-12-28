Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 28

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.52 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 28:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.11 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 lost 0.40 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.38 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.62 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 2.02 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.52 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,053 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 361.01 points or 0.60 percent higher at 60,927.43 while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 117.70 points or 0.65 percent to 18,132.30.

Ministry of Finance | According to the latest data by Ministry of Finance, the total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June this fiscal year. In percentage terms, it reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1 percent in the second quarter of FY23.

Rupee | The rupee declined 25 paise to close at 82.90 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to month-end dollar demand from importers and significant foreign fund outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.20 percent to touch $84.50 a barrel at 7:40 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.23 percent to $1,818.90 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.89 percent lower at $16,686.74 at 7:40 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.72 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,208.14 (Image: Shutterstock)

Vladimir Putin | President Vladimir Putin retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on oil imposed by Western countries. As per him, Moscow will ban oil sales to countries that abide by the price cap that was imposed on December 5.