photos

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 28

By Sangam Singh  Dec 28, 2022 8:01:20 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.52 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 28:

CNBCTV18
1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.11 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 lost 0.40 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.38 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.62 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 2.02 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.52 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,053 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

sensex, nifty, auto stocks, share price news
4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 361.01 points or 0.60 percent higher at 60,927.43 while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 117.70 points or 0.65 percent to 18,132.30.

CNBCTV18
5 / 10

Ministry of Finance | According to the latest data by Ministry of Finance, the total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June this fiscal year. In percentage terms, it reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1 percent in the second quarter of FY23.

CNBCTV18
6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee declined 25 paise to close at 82.90 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to month-end dollar demand from importers and significant foreign fund outflows.

CNBCTV18
7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.20 percent to touch $84.50 a barrel at 7:40 am on Wednesday.

CNBCTV18
8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.23 percent to $1,818.90 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Wednesday.

CNBCTV18
9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.89 percent lower at $16,686.74 at 7:40 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.72 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,208.14 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin
10 / 10

Vladimir Putin | President Vladimir Putin retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on oil imposed by Western countries. As per him, Moscow will ban oil sales to countries that abide by the price cap that was imposed on December 5.

Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for the Sensex, Nifty 50

Next Article

Trade Setup for Dec 28: 18,200 seen as a resistance for the Nifty 50 after two-day upmove

arrow down