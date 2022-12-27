Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 27

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.28 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 27:

Wall Street | Wall Street remained closed on Monday on account of Christmas.

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gain 0.42 percent at 7:35 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.45 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,080 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 721.13 points or 1.20 percent to end at 60,566.42 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 207.80 points or 1.17 percent to 18,014.60. (Image: Shutterstock)

Natarajan Chandrasekaran | Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Monday that India will continue to be the fastest growing major economy. Chandrasekaran's comment on the Indian economy was motivated by moderate inflation, rising consumption, consumer confidence, and investment trends.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.94 percent to touch $84.71 a barrel at 7:35 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.45 percent to $1,812.40 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.67 percent higher at $16,880.62 at 7:35 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.52 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,224.60. (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity. (Image: Reuters)