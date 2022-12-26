Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 26

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.15 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 26:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.53 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 gained 0.59 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.21 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gain 0.40 percent at 7:30 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.27 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,890.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex dropped by 980.93 points to end at 59,845.29 while the broader Nifty plunged 320.55 points to 17,806.80.

5 / 10

Foreign Portfolio Investors | During December 1-23, Foreign investors have infused a net Rs 11,557 crore in Indian equities despite a market correction and increasing concerns over re-emergence of COVID in China and some other parts of the world.

6 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.60 percent to $1,806.0 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Monday.

7 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.20 percent higher at $16,875.22 at 7:30 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.05 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,222.91 (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was open to negotiations over the war in Ukraine and blamed Kyiv for a lack of talks. Putin has said in the past that Russia is open to negotiations but has made clear it must be on his terms, which would involve accepting Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

9 / 10