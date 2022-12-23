Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 23

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.45 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 23:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.05 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 lost 1.45 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.18 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.12 percent at 7:40 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.56 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,096 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 241.02 points to end at 60,826.22 while Nifty fell 71.75 points to 18,127.35.

5 / 10

RBI | Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Ajay Kumar Choudhary said that the design of CBDC will be the least disruptive and will not replace the physical currency or the system. Also, CBDC Retail issuance will be identical to that of paper currency used in the country.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 82.79 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a weak greenback in the overseas markets.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 1.14 percent to touch $81.90 a barrel at 7:40 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.41 percent to $1,802.70 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.99 percent higher at $16,783.70 at 7:40 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.61 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,216.21 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution.