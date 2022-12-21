Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 21

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.42 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 21:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.28 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 gained 0.10 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.01 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 1.37 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.05 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.42 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,502.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 103.90 points or 0.17 percent lower at 61,702.29 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 35.15 points or 0.19 percent to 18,385.30.

5 / 10

Fitch Rating | Fitch Ratings affirmed India's sovereign credit rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on Tuesday. Fitch, however, expects a modest fiscal slippage in current financial year at 6.6 percent of GDP against 6.4 percent pegged in the budget.

6 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.11 percent to touch $80.08 a barrel at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

7 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.03 percent to $1,825.90 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Wednesday.

8 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.67 percent higher at $16,862.46 at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.18 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,211.76 (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden and visit Congress on Wednesday. If this visit takes place, this would be his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in late February.