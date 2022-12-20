Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 20

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a loss of 0.12 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 20:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.49 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 fell 0.90 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.49 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.21 percent at 7:15 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.40 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.22 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,465 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 468.38 points or 0.76 percent higher at 61,806.19 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 151.45 points or 0.83 percent to 18,420.45.

Public Sector Banks | The government on Monday said it will take a view on privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs) after consultation with the concerned department and regulator. Earlier, in the Union Budget for the financial year (FY) 2021-22, the government's intent to take up privatisation of two PSBs.

Rupee | The rupee rose by 13 paise to settle at 82.62 against the US dollar on Monday as robust buying in the domestic equities and a weak American currency

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 1.13 percent to touch $80.70 a barrel at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.11 percent to $1,795.80 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.18 percent lower at $16,561.13 at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.04 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,184.59 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he sees no prospect of talks to end the war in Ukraine in the immediate future. But he called for everything possible to be done to halt the most devastating conflict in Europe since World War II by the end of 2023