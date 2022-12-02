Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 2

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.3 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 2:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.6 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 lost 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.1 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 2.1 percent at 7:43 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading marginally lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a mute to negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.3 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,913.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:44 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 184.54 points or 0.29 percent to end at 63,284.19, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 54.15 points or 0.29 percent to 18,812.50.

5 / 10

G20 | India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said to CNBC-TV18 that a key goal of the country's G20 presidency will be to speed up the process of pulling people out of poverty. India began its G20 presidency from Thursday.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 20 paise to close at 81.22 against the US dollar on Thursday on broad dollar weakness

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.2 percent to touch $87.2 a barrel at 7:46 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,797.4 per ounce as of 7:47 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.3 percent lower at $16,891.2 at 7:48 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.4 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,268.9. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine claimed on Thursday that Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, Ukrainian also stressed that Russia had intensified shelling across the river, knocking out power again in Kherson where electricity