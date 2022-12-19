Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 19

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.30 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 19:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.85 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 1.11 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.97 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.91 percent at 7:15 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.12 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.30 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,372.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed 461.22 points or 0.75 percent lower at 61,337.81 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 145.90 points or 0.79 percent to 18,269.

Tax Collection | Gross direct tax collections have grown 26 percent to over Rs 13.63 lakh crore so far in this fiscal, as per an official statement. The collection is aided by TDS deductions and healthy corporate advance tax mop-up. After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collection so far, this fiscal stand at Rs 11.35 lakh crore.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 1.45 percent to touch $80.19 a barrel at 7:30 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.21 percent to $1,803.90 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.52 percent higher at $16,785.72 at 7:20 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.08 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,190.24 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and that Kyiv was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus.