Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 16

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.36 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 16:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 2.25 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 2.49 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 3.23 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 1.61 percent at 7:30 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.66 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.36 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,393.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed 878.88 points or 1.40 percent lower at 61,799.03 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 245.40 points or 1.32 percent to 18,414.90.

5 / 10

Bank of England | The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 3.5% from 3% on Thursday, its ninth rate rise in a row.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee declined by 27 paise to close at 82.76 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.05 percent to touch $81.30 a barrel at 7:40 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.02 percent to $1,787.50 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.12 percent lower at $17,399.84 at 7:30 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 3.02 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,269.17 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Western allies stepped up their support of Ukraine with additional funding, sanctions against Moscow and expanded military training. European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine next year and hit Moscow with a ninth package of sanctions.