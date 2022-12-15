Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 15

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.34 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 15:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.42 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell 0.61 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.76 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.12 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.51 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,685.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 144.61 points or 0.23 percent higher at 62,677.91 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 52.30 points or 0.28 percent to 18,660.30.

Rupee | The rupee gained 11 paise to settle at 82.49 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a positive trend in domestic equities.

UK Inflation | Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October with Consumer prices jumped 11.1 percent compared with 10.1 percent in September. It has fuelled demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.58 percent to touch $82.22 a barrel at 7:40 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.42 percent to $1,811.0 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.69 percent lower at $17,636.85 at 7:30 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.24 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,286.85 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Moscow on Wednesday said no "Christmas ceasefire" was on the cards after nearly 10 months of devastating war in Ukraine.