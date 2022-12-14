Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 14

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.53 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 14:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.30 percent high on Tuesday. S&P 500 advanced 0.73 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.01 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.36 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.69 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.53 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,800.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed 402.73 points or 0.65 percent higher at 62,533.30 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 110.85 points or 0.60 percent to 18,608.

Paytm | One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Tuesday announced the buyback of 5,246,913 equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs 810 per share. The buyback of shares will be done through the open market route.

Rupee | The rupee closed down by 9 paise at 82.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down firm crude oil prices and inflation concerns.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.63 percent to touch $80.17 a barrel at 7:40 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.21 percent to $1,821.20 per ounce as of 7:45 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 3.98 percent higher at $17,759.33 at 7:45 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 4.88 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,318.69 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The United States was finalising plans to send its sophisticated Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as allies pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter.