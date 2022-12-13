Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 13

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.18 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 13:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.58 percent high on Monday. S&P 500 advanced 1.43 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.26 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.29 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.03 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,632.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 51.10 points or 0.08 percent lower at 62,130.57 while the broader NSE Nifty closed almost flat at 18,497.15.

RBI | The government ruled out on Monday to public the RBI report detailing the reasons why the central bank could not keep inflation within the targeted 6 percent upper limit for the three consecutive quarters, PTI reported.

Rupee | The rupee declined 23 paise to close at 82.51 against the US dollar on Monday due to fall in the domestic equity markets and foreign capital outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.67 percent to touch $78.51 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.17 percent to $1,795.50 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.14 percent higher at $17,144.48 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.03 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,267.07 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | G7 countries is considering more air defence for Kyiv as Russian missiles, artillery and drones hammered targets in eastern and southern Ukraine, the Reuters reported.