English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newsmarket News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 13

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 13

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 13
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 13, 2022 7:43:38 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.18 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 13:

CNBCTV18
1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.58 percent high on Monday. S&P 500 advanced 1.43 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.26 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.29 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.03 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,632.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 51.10 points or 0.08 percent lower at 62,130.57 while the broader NSE Nifty closed almost flat at 18,497.15.

CNBCTV18
5 / 10

RBI | The government ruled out on Monday to public the RBI report detailing the reasons why the central bank could not keep inflation within the targeted 6 percent upper limit for the three consecutive quarters, PTI reported.

CNBCTV18
6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee declined 23 paise to close at 82.51 against the US dollar on Monday due to fall in the domestic equity markets and foreign capital outflows.

CNBCTV18
7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.67 percent to touch $78.51 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

CNBCTV18
8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.17 percent to $1,795.50 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Tuesday.

CNBCTV18
9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.14 percent higher at $17,144.48 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.03 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,267.07 (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | G7 countries is considering more air defence for Kyiv as Russian missiles, artillery and drones hammered targets in eastern and southern Ukraine, the Reuters reported.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Landmark Cars IPO opens for subscription today: Here's all you need to know

Next Article

Trade Setup for Dec 13: Geopolitical tensions, mixed macro data may determine Nifty 50's direction

arrow down