Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 1

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.41 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 1:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 2.18 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 gained 3.09 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 4.41 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 1.03 percent at 7:35 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.16 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.41 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,993.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 417.81 points or 0.67 percent to end at 63,099.65 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 140.30 points or 0.75 percent to 18,758.35.

5 / 10

GDP | India’s economic growth slowed down to 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday. The Indian economy grew by 8.4 percent in July-September, 2021-22.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee rose by 41 paise to close at a two-week high of 81.31 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to huge foreign fund inflows.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.34 percent to touch $80.34 a barrel at 7:30 am on Thursday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 1.60 percent to $1,787.90 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Thursday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.08 percent higher at $17,132.91 at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 5.57 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,287.83 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian forces tried to advance in eastern Ukraine and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Kherson in the south, the Ukraine said.