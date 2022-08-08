Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 8

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Monday. Reversing a two-session losing streak, the rupee appreciated by 16 paise to close at 79.24 against the US dollar on Friday. State Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 6,068 crore for the quarter ending June 2022, a decline of of 6.7 percent from the same quarter of the last fiscal year. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 8:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.23 percent on Friday. S&P 500 lost 0.16 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.50 percent loss. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.08 percent while the Shanghai index lost 0.23 percent at 7:20 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,379.50 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | NSE Nifty finished 6 points lower at 17,382 whereas BSE Sensex lost 51 points and closed at 58,298 levels on Friday.

SBI | State Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 6,068 crore for the quarter ending June 2022, a decline of of 6.7 percent from the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Rupee | Reversing a two-session losing streak, the rupee appreciated by 16 paise to close at 79.24 against the US dollar on Friday after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.33 percent to $94.61 a barrel at 7:20 AM on Monday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.06 percent to $1,790.30 per ounce, as of 7:20 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.02 percent to $23,196.15 at 7:20 am on Monday while Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.95 percent to $1,697.79 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there could be no talks with Russia if it proceeds with referendum in occupied areas of his country.