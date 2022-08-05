Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 5

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian market on Friday with a gain of 0.30 percent. The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to close at 79.40 against the US dollar on Thursday and the Reserve Bank of India will announce the outcome of its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 5:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined by 0.26 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 lost 0.08 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.41 percent gain. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.35 percent while the Shanghai index rose 0.36 percent at 7:30 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,448.50 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 51.73 points or 0.09 percent lower at 58,298.80 whereas broader NSE Nifty dipped 6.15 points or 0.04 percent to 17,382.

RBI | The Reserve Bank of India will announce the outcome of its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday. CNBC-TV18 poll of eminent economists and market veterans resulted in half the people polled believe that a 35 bps rate hike is most likely.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to close at 79.40 against the US dollar on Thursday due to disappointing macroeconomic data and US-China tensions.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.20 percent to $94.31 a barrel at 7:10 AM on Friday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.05 percent to $1,807.80 per ounce, as of 7:15 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 3.02 percent to $22,752.54 at 7:15 am on Friday while Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.16 percent to $1,623.17 (Image: shutterstock)

Monkeypox | The US government on Thursday declared monkeypox as a public health emergency that has infected over 6,600 Americans. The announcement is expected to free up money and other resources to fight the virus.