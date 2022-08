1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined by 0.26 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 lost 0.08 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.41 percent gain. (Image: Shuttertock)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.35 percent while the Shanghai index rose 0.36 percent at 7:30 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,448.50 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 51.73 points or 0.09 percent lower at 58,298.80 whereas broader NSE Nifty dipped 6.15 points or 0.04 percent to 17,382.



5 / 10 RBI | The Reserve Bank of India will announce the outcome of its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday. CNBC-TV18 poll of eminent economists and market veterans resulted in half the people polled believe that a 35 bps rate hike is most likely.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to close at 79.40 against the US dollar on Thursday due to disappointing macroeconomic data and US-China tensions.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.20 percent to $94.31 a barrel at 7:10 AM on Friday. (Image: shutterstock)



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold gained 0.05 percent to $1,807.80 per ounce, as of 7:15 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 3.02 percent to $22,752.54 at 7:15 am on Friday while Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.16 percent to $1,623.17 (Image: shutterstock)