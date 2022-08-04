Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 4

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian market on Thursday. The rupee slumped by 62 paise to close at 79.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday while the BSE Sensex gained 214.17 points to end at 58,350.53 and Nifty 50 was up 42.70 points at 17,388.15. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 4:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 1.29 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 gained 1.56 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.59 percent gain. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.55 percent while the Shanghai index gained 0.54 percent at 7:40 am today. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,491.50 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | The 30 share S&P BSE Sensex gained 214.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to end at 58,350.53, and Nifty 50 was up 42.70 points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,388.15 after ending marginally higher in the previous session.

IndiGo | InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday, reported a net loss of Rs 1,064.2 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022 due to headwinds caused by the depreciating rupee and higher fuel prices.

Rupee | The rupee slumped by 62 paise to close at 79.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday, marking its worst single-day fall in the current fiscal due to widening trade deficit and US-China tensions.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.75 percent to $97.48 a barrel at 7:45 AM on Thursday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.43 percent to $1,784.60 per ounce, as of 7:45 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.55 percent to $23,139.78 at 7:50 am on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.52 percent to $1,651.00 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine said Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih.