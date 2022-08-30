Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 30

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian market on Tuesday. The rupee depreciated against the American dollar in the previous session, while Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio 5G within two months in multiple cities on Monday. Here are the 10 things you should know before the opening bell on August 30:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 0.57 percent on Monday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.67 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.02 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 1.03 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.02 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,433 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 861.25 points or 1.46 percent to settle at 57,972.62 while NSE Nifty fell 246 points or 1.4 percent to 17,312.90 on Monday.

Reliance Jio | RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, while addressing 45th AGM on Monday, announced that Jio will launch its 5G service in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali this year.

Rupee | The rupee on Monday depreciated 7 paise to close at 79.91 against the American dollar due to risk aversion in the global markets.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.68 percent to $104.38 a barrel at 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.04 percent to $1,749.00 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.91 percent to $20,166.90 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.10 percent to $1,531.75 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine said it broke through enemy lines in several places near the southern city of Kherson, a claim strongly denied by Russia.