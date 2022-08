1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 1.23 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell by 0.67 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.16 percent decline. (Image: Shuttertock)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.49 percent while the Shanghai index gained 0.89 percent at 7:20 am today. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,375.50 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street on Tuesday | Indian benchmarks closed marginally higher after a volatile session on Tuesday. BSE benchmark closed 20.86 points or 0.04 percent higher at 58,136.36 while NSE Nifty ended at 17,345.45, up 5.40 points or 0.03 percent.



5 / 10 Trade deficit | India’s trade deficit stood at a record $31.02 billion in July, as imports of goods increased despite restrictions and merchandise exports contracted for the first time in 20 months.



6 / 10 Rupee | The Rupee rallied 53 paise, its best single-day gain in over 11 months, to close at an over one-month high of 78.53 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to foreign fund inflows, softening crude oil prices and a weak US dollar.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price dropped by 0.30 percent to $100.24 a barrel at 7:20 AM on Wednesday. (Image: shutterstock)



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell 0.70 percent to $1,777.40 per ounce, as of 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell 0.59 percent to $22,824.75 at 7:25 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 0.52 percent to $1,613.50 (Image: shutterstock)