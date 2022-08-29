Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 29

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Monday. The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to close at 79.84 against the US dollar on Friday. Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29 where it is likely to make an announcement about its succession plan. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 29:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 3.03 percent on Friday. S&P 500 edged lower by 3.37 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 3.94 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 2.86 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.41 percent at 8 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 2.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around the 17,291.0 level on the Singaporean exchange at 8:05 IST. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed at 58,833.87, up by 59.15 points or 0.10 percent. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.45 points or 0.21 percent to end at 17,558.90.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29 where it is likely to make an announcement about its succession plan. Announcements on the firm's 5G rollout and about retail units through separate listings could also be on cards.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to close at 79.84 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by a weak dollar in the overseas markets and a positive trend in domestic equities. (Image: Shutterstock)

Crude oil | Brent oil price rose by 0.75 percent to $101.75 a barrel at 8:05 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.73 percent to $1,737.00 per ounce as of 8:05 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 1.18 percent to $19,774.79 at 8:05 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.02 percent to $1,448.65 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukraine for Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people.