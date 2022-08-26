Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 26

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian market on Friday. The rupee depreciated 6 paise to close at 79.92 against the US dollar. The telecom department amended the rules where cap has been fixed for deploying telecom infrastructure. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 26:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced by 0.98 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 edged higher by 1.41 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.67 percent rise. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.95 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.41 percent at 8 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.55 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,684.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 8:05 IST. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex tumbled 310.71 points or 0.53 percent to settle at 58,774.72. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 82.50 points or 0.47 percent to 17,522.45.

DoT | The telecom department amended the rules where cap has been fixed for deploying telecom infrastructure while a central government portal GatiShakti Sanchar will provide approvals required by any department or state government.

Rupee | The rupee declined by 6 paise to close at 79.92 against the US dollar on Thursday due to firm crude oil prices and losses in the domestic equity markets.

Crude oil | Brent oil price rose by 1.01 percent to $100.34 a barrel at 8:05 am on Friday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.22 percent to $1,767.50 per ounce as of 8:05 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 0.72 percent to $21,596.34 at 8:05 am on Friday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.05 percent to $1,683.09 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster as the last regular line supplying electricity to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was restored hours after being cut.