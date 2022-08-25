Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 25

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian market on Thursday. The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 79.86 against the US dollar. RBI lifted restrictions on the American Express after more than 15 months on Wednesday. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 25:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced by 0.18 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 0.29 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.41 percent rise. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.46 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.23 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,688.0 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 IST. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 54.13 points or 0.09 percent higher at 59,085.43, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 27.45 points or 0.16 percent to 17,604.95.

American Express | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on the global card network after more than 15 months on Wednesday. India's central bank allowed this after citing satisfactory compliance.

Rupee | The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and depreciated 3 paise to close at 79.86 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Crude oil | Brent oil price rose by 0.74 percent to $101.97 a barrel at 7:20 am on Thursday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.43 percent to $1,769.00 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.27 percent to $21,576.58 at 7:25 am on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.70 percent to $1,679.31 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Zelenskyy said to UN that Russian rockets hit a train in the small town of Chaplyne, some 145 km (90 miles) west of occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.