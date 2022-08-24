Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 24

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Wednesday. The rupee inched up 1 paisa to settle at 79.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The Adani Group announced acquiring a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV indirectly. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 24:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 0.47 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.22 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed closed flat. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.23 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.12 percent at 7:25 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,557.0 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 IST. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rebounded more than 1,000 points from the day's low before settling at 59,031.30, showing net gains of 257.43 points or 0.44 percent. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 86.80 points or 0.50 percent.

Adani Group | The Adani Group's media arm AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) announced indirectly acquiring a 29.18 percent stake in media giant NDTV. It would also launch a Rs 493-crore open offer for another 26 percent stake in NDTV at Rs 294 per share.

Rupee | The rupee inched up 1 paisa to settle at 79.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong American currency in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices.

Crude oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.28 percent to $99.97 a barrel at 7:25 am on Wednesday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.13 percent to $1,758.70 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.80 percent to $21,213.36 at 7:30 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.62 percent to $1,618.20 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The UN nuclear watchdog - IAEA said that it will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine within days if talks to gain access succeed.