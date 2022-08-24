    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 24

    Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 24

    Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 24
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Wednesday. The rupee inched up 1 paisa to settle at 79.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The Adani Group announced acquiring a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV indirectly. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 24:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 0.47 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.22 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed closed flat. (Image: Shuttertock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.23 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.12 percent at 7:25 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,557.0 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 IST. (Image: Shutterstock)

    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rebounded more than 1,000 points from the day's low before settling at 59,031.30, showing net gains of 257.43 points or 0.44 percent. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 86.80 points or 0.50 percent.

    5 / 10

    Adani Group | The Adani Group's media arm AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) announced indirectly acquiring a 29.18 percent stake in media giant NDTV. It would also launch a Rs 493-crore open offer for another 26 percent stake in NDTV at Rs 294 per share.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee inched up 1 paisa to settle at 79.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong American currency in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices.

    7 / 10

    Crude oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.28 percent to $99.97 a barrel at 7:25 am on Wednesday. (Image: shutterstock)

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold fell 0.13 percent to $1,758.70 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 0.80 percent to $21,213.36 at 7:30 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.62 percent to $1,618.20 (Image: shutterstock)

    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | The UN nuclear watchdog - IAEA said that it will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine within days if talks to gain access succeed.

    Previous Article

    Oil prices fall as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut recede

    Next Article

    Stocks to watch today: TCS, Adani Enterprises, HPCL, Future Enterprises and more

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng