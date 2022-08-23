Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 23

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Tuesday. The rupee closed flat at 79.84 against the US dollar on Monday. IT major Infosys, after Wipro, has scaled back the average variable payout of employees. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 23:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 1.91 percent on Monday. S&P 500 edged lower by 2.14 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.55 percent loss. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.16 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.16 percent at 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.42 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,417.0 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | Declining for the second consecutive session, Sensex tumbled 872.28 points or 1.46 percent to close at 58,773.87. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 267.75 points or 1.51 percent to 17,490.70.

Infosys | IT major Infosys, after Wipro, has scaled back the average variable payout of employees to about 70 percent for the June quarter following margin decline.

Rupee | The rupee closed flat at 79.84 against the US dollar on Monday amid a strong greenback overseas and massive sell-off in equities.(Image: shutterstock)

Crude oil | Brent oil price advanced by 0.86 percent to $97.29 a barrel at 7:25 am on Tuesday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold rose 0.24 percent to $1,752.60 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 0.98 percent to $21,309.85 at 7:30 am on Tuesday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.04 percent to $1,625.70 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the weekend that Moscow could try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday's 31st independence anniversary, which also marks half a year since Russia invaded.