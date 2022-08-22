Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 22

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Monday. The rupee depreciated by 20 paise to close at 79.84 against the US dollar on Friday. Finance Ministry clarified that the government is not planning to charge for payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interface. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 22:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 0.86 percent on Friday. S&P 500 edged lower by 1.29 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.01 percent loss. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.58 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.19 percent at 7:25 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.39 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,674.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | Sensex ended at 651.85 points or 1.08 percent lower at 59,646.15 on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty snapped its eight-day rally to close at 17,758.45.

UPI | Putting rest to the speculations, the Finance Ministry on Sunday clarified that the government is not planning to charge for payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interface.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 20 paise to close at 79.84 against the US dollar on Friday amid a strengthening greenback overseas.

Crude oil | Brent oil price fell by 1.14 percent to $95.62 a barrel at 7:30 am on Monday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.19 percent to $1,759.80 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 2.06 percent to $21,446.00 at 7:30 am on Monday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.65 percent to $1,607.49 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian missiles struck near the Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday as Ukraine warned of the potential for more serious attacks by Russia as the war neared its six-month anniversary.