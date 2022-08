1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.14 percent on Monday. S&P 500 fell by 0.28 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.18 percent decline. (Image: Shuttertock)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 1.47 percent while the Shanghai index lost 1.67 percent at 7:45 am today. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.50 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,306.00 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street on Monday | Indian benchmark indices continued their rally on Monday with a gain of around one percent. Sensex closed at 58,115, with a gain of 545 points. Nifty meanwhile soared by 181 points to finish the day at 17,340 points.



5 / 10 5G auction | Reliance Jio emerged as top bidder with bidding worth Rs 88,000 crore after the seven-day auction ended on Monday.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee rose by 18 paise to close at a nearly four-week high of 79.06 against the US currency on Monday following foreign fund inflows, a decline in crude oil prices and weak American currency in global markets.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price dropped by 0.84 percent to $99.18 a barrel at 7:50 AM on Tuesday. (Image: shutterstock)



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold gained 0.31 percent at $1,793.50 per ounce, as of 7:50 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell 3.58 percent to $23,026.17 at 7:55 am on Tuesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 6.41 percent to $1,610.44. (Image: shutterstock)