Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 19

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Friday. The rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 79.64 against the dollar on Thursday. Centre again revised the newly-introduced windfall tax levied on crude oil, diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 19:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 0.06 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 edged higher by 0.23 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.21 percent gain. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.08 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.06 percent at 7:20 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,967.00 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | The 30-share BSE index ended 37.87 points or 0.06 percent higher at 60,298 after starting the trade on a weak note. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 12.25 points or 0.07 percent to settle at 17,956.50.

Windfall Tax | Centre again revised the newly-introduced windfall tax. Tax on domestically produced crude oil has been reduced to Rs 13,000 per tonne from Rs 17,750 per tonne, while export taxes on jet fuel has been hiked to Rs 2 per litre from zero. Similarly, the excise duty on the export of diesel has been hiked to Rs 7 per litre from Rs 5 per litre earlier.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 79.64 against the dollar on Thursday due to a strong US currency overseas and rebound in crude oil prices. (Image: shutterstock)

Crude oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.28 percent to $96.43 a barrel at 7:25 am on Friday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.21 percent to $1,767.70 per ounce, as of 7:25 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 2.29 percent to $23,758.00 at 7:25 am on Friday, while Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.71 percent to $1,808.70 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The UN chief Antonio Guterres and the Presidents of Turkey and Ukraine discussed ways to secure Europe's largest nuclear power station in Zaporizhzhia, which has come under shelling at the front lines.