Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 18

Mini Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Thursday. BSE Sensex gained for the fourth session to reclaim the 60,000-level after a gap of over four months. The rupee gained 29 paise to settle at 79.45 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 18:

Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.50 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.72 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.25 percent decline. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.94 percent while the Shanghai index edged lower by 0.16 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,953.00 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex gained for the fourth session to reclaim the 60,000-level after a gap of over four months. The BSE benchmark jumped 417.92 points or 0.70 percent to settle at 60,260.13 while NSE Nifty spurted 119 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 17,944.25.

Telecom companies | The three private players that participated in India's first 5G auction have paid Rs 17,855 crore as advance payments for the spectrum. This is more than government's estimates.

Rupee | The rupee gained 29 paise to settle at 79.45 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a result of heavy purchase in domestic equities and persistent foreign capital inflows.

Crude oil | Brent oil price advanced by 0.13 percent to $93.73 a barrel at 7:25 am on Thursday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.23 percent to $1,781.00 per ounce, as of 7:25 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 1.89 percent to $23,475.78 at 7:25 am on Thursday, while Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.13 percent to $1,885.40 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the recent blasts in Crimea while Russia blamed “sabotage.”