Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 17

Mini Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian market on Wednesday. BSE benchmark index advanced 0.64 percent while NSE Nifty climbed 0.72 percent. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 17:

Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.71 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 0.19 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.19 percent decline. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.75 percent while the Shanghai index edged higher by 0.09 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,871.5 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | BSE benchmark index advanced 379.43 points or 0.64 percent to settle at 59,842.21 while NSE Nifty climbed 127.10 points or 0.72 percent to close at 17,825.25

Milk Prices | On account of rising input costs, Amul and Mother Dairy has announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre from Thursday. This is the second hike in six months by both the brands.

Rupee | Currency trading was close on Tuesday. The rupee declined by 12 paise to close at 79.74 against the US dollar on last Friday.

Crude oil | Brent oil price lost 0.05 percent to $92.29 a barrel at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.01 percent to $1,789.50 per ounce, as of 7:20 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 0.35 percent to $23,950.45 at 7:25 am on Wednesday, while Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.35 percent to $1,886.85 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday, He will further visit the Black Sea port of Odesa.