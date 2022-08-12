Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 12

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Friday. The rupee depreciated by 37 paise to close at 79.62 against the US dollar on Thursday while Finance Ministry said that a person paying income tax will not be eligible to open Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 12:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.08 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 fell by 0.07 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.58 percent decline. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 2.12 percent while the Shanghai index fell 0.18 percent at 7:10 am on Friday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 1.10 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,670 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:10 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | The 30-share BSE index ended 515.31 points or 0.88 percent higher at 59,332.6, while NSE Nifty gained 124.25 points or 124.25 percent to close at 17,659.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 37 paise to close at 79.62 against the US dollar on Thursday despite sustained foreign capital inflows and a positive trend in equities.

Crude oil | Brent oil price lost 0.33 percent to $99.27 a barrel at 7:20 am on Friday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.18 percent to $1,804.10 per ounce, as of 7:20 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 1.24 percent to $23,917.60 at 7:20 am on Friday, while Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.44 percent to $1,883.63 (Image: shutterstock)

Finance Ministry | A person paying income tax will not be eligible to open Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account from October 1, 2022, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine war | UN chief Antonio Guterres proposed a demilitarised zone after the shelling on Europe's biggest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.