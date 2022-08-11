Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 11

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian market on Thursday. The Indian currency on Wednesday rebounded by 38 paise to close at 79.25 against dollar while the Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines for digital lending platforms to protect users. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 11:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 1.63 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 2.13 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.89 percent gain. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.65 percent while the Shanghai index gained 0.13 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 1.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,746.0 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 35.78 points or 0.06 percent lower at 58,817.29 in a volatile session. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 9.65 points or 0.06 percent to close at 17,534.75.

RBI | The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday issued guidelines for digital lending platforms to protect users from being charged excess interest rates, fraud and breach of data privacy.

Rupee | The Indian currency on Wednesday rebounded by 38 paise to close at 79.25 against dollar following foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback in the global markets.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.29 percent to $97.14 a barrel at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.53 percent to $1,803.90 per ounce, as of 7:35 AM on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 5.86 percent to $24,406.43 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 11.94 percent to $1,886.18 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will respond to the Russian shelling and needs to consider how to inflict as much damage as possible to end the war quickly,