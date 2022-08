1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 1.63 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 2.13 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.89 percent gain. (Image: Shuttertock)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.65 percent while the Shanghai index gained 0.13 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India, with a gain of 1.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,746.0 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 35.78 points or 0.06 percent lower at 58,817.29 in a volatile session. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 9.65 points or 0.06 percent to close at 17,534.75.



5 / 10 RBI | The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday issued guidelines for digital lending platforms to protect users from being charged excess interest rates, fraud and breach of data privacy.



6 / 10 Rupee | The Indian currency on Wednesday rebounded by 38 paise to close at 79.25 against dollar following foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback in the global markets.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.29 percent to $97.14 a barrel at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: shutterstock)



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold lost 0.53 percent to $1,803.90 per ounce, as of 7:35 AM on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 5.86 percent to $24,406.43 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network gained 11.94 percent to $1,886.18 (Image: shutterstock)