Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 10

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Indian market on Wednesday. Indian Indices remained closed on Tuesday due to Muharram. Meanwhile, telecom major Bharti Airtel said that the company will launch its 5G services later this month. Here are the 10 things you should know before opening bell on August 10:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.18 percent on Friday. S&P 500 lost 0.42 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.19 percent loss. (Image: Shuttertock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.57 percent while the Shanghai index lost 0.11 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,505.50 level on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | Indian Indices remained closed on Tuesday due to Muharram. BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 465.14 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 58,853.07 on Monday while NSE Nifty gained 127.60 points or 0.73 percent to end at 17,525.10.

Airtel | Gopal Vittal, chief executive officer and managing director of Bharti Airtel said that the company will launch its 5G services later this month.

Rupee | Indian Indices remained closed on Tuesday due to Muharram. The rupee closed at 79.63 against the US currency on Monday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.06 percent to $96.37 a barrel at 7:25 AM on Wednesday. (Image: shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.18 percent to $1,809.10 per ounce, as of 7:25 AM on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost 4.26 percent to $22,897.91 at 7:25 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network lost 5.61 percent to $1,681.22 (Image: shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Moscow said the explosions, at least 12 according to witnesses, were detonations of stored ammunition at a Air base at Crimea. President Zelenskyy did not directly mention the blasts in his daily video address on Tuesday but said it was right that people were focusing on Crimea.