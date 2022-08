1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.97 percent on Friday. S&P 500 edged higher by 1.42 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 1.88 percent gain. (Image: Shuttertock)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.31 percent while the Shanghai index lost 0.72 percent at 7:25 am on Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,256.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty spurted over 1 per cent to close at over three-month high levels on Friday following buying in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins. BSE barometer jumped 712.46 points or 1.25 percent to settle at 57,570.25 while the NSE Nifty rallied 228.65 points or 1.35 percent to end at 17,158.25.



5 / 10 Inflation | The retail inflation for industrial workers came down to 6.16 percent in June, 2022 due to lower prices food and fuel. It was from 6.97 percent in May.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee on Friday notched up its biggest single-day gain in nine months to close at a three-week high of 79.24 against the US dollar on fresh capital inflows.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price dropped to 103.34 a barrel at 5:30 AM on Monday. (image: shutterstock)



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.11 percent at $1,769.50 per ounce, as of 7:35 am on Monday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell 3.00 percent to $23,466.05 at 7:35 am on Monday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 0.11 percent to $1,697.50. (Image: shutterstock)