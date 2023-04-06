Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on April 6

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 6:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 0.3 percent down.

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly a percent at 7.35am, while the Shanghai index was trading 0.1 percent lower.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start to the broader market in India, with a loss of nearly 0.2 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,593 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.35 am.

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Wedneday's trading session in the green. The BSE Sensex ended nearly a percent higher and the NSE Nifty50 ended 0.9 percent up.

53% asset monetisation target for FY23 met till January | The government achieved 53 percent of the FY23 asset monetisation aim of 1.62 lakh crores by January end. In other words, proposals worth 76,000 crores of the 1.62 lakh crores FY23 monetisation pipeline were completed for review, the Finance Ministry has told Parliament.

Rupee | The rupee closed at 81.9 against the US dollar on Wednesday, gaining 42 paise.

Crude Oil | Brent oil prices edged nearly 0.7 percent lower at $84.42 a barrel around 7.35am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold fell nearly 0.3 percent to $2,028.8 per ounce around 7.40am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading nearly 0.3 percent lower at $28,080 at 7.40am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading 1.6 percent higher at $1,898.18.

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a trip to Warsaw on Wednesday said that Poland will help form a coalition of powers from the West to supply warplanes to Ukraine as it had done with battle tanks earlier this year.