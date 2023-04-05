Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on April 5

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 5:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended nearly 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 too ended nearly 0.6 percent lower.

2 / 10

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.3 percent at 7.45 am, while the Shanghai index was trading nearly 0.5 percent higher.

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | The SGX Nifty indicates a positive start as it is being compared to the close of Nifty Futures (17,474) on Monday and Tuesday was a holiday for the Indian market. The SGX Nifty opened with a loss of 0.3 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,514 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.50 am.

4 / 10

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. Both, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended 0.2 percent higher.

5 / 10

India's economic growth slashed | The Manila-based Asian Development Bank on Tuesday said that India’s economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4 percent in the current financial year. The bank, however, in December, last year, predicted 7.2 percent growth in FY23-24.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee fell by 11 paise and closed at 82.32 against the US dollar on Monday. Tuesday was a holiday for the Indian market.

7 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.04 percent to $2,037.3 per ounce at 7.55 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged 0.6 percent higher at $85.48 a barrel at 8 am on Wednesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading nearly 1.9 percent higher at $28,645.75 at 7.55am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 4.9 percent higher at $1,914.15.

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Suspect in killing Russian war blogger charged | Russian investigators charged Darya Trepova with terrorists offences over killing military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg.