Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on April 3

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday as it gained 0.2 percent during opening. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 3:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended nearly 0.3 percent higher on Friday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 1.4 percent up.

2 / 10

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.4 percent around 7.45 am, while the Shanghai index was also trading nearly 0.4 up.

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with a gain of 0.2 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,456.5 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.45 am.

4 / 10

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17,359.75, 279.05 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 58,991.52, 1,031.43 points up.

5 / 10

Untimely rain affects wheat crops | Wheat crops across more than 5.23 lakh hectare in three states —Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — were affected by untimely rain, strong winds and hail, raising concerns regarding significant output losses as well as harvesting difficulties for farmers. Wheat crop damage was being assessed in Haryana and Punjab.

6 / 10

Rupee | The Indian rupee closed at 82.21 against the US dollar, gaining 13 paise on Friday.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged 5.5 percent up at $84.28 a barrel around 7.45 am on Monday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,975.70 per ounce around 7.50 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2 percent lower at $27,813.50 at 7.50 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading 2 percent down at $1,776.12.

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | The Russian ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov on Sunday said that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be deployed near Belarus' borders with its NATO neighbours, amid tensions between the West and Russia over the Ukraine war.