Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on April 28

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 28:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended nearly 1.6 percent higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 2 percent up.

2 / 10

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent at 7.15am, while the Shanghai index was trading 0.03 percent lower.

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with gain of 0.3 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 18,052.5 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.20am.

4 / 10

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the green. Both, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended nearly 0.6 percent up.

5 / 10

RBI governor says inflation set to soften this fiscal | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said inflation for 2023-24 is projected to soften, but the disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee closed at 81.79 against the US dollar on Thursday, falling by 5 paise.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil prices edged 0.11 percent lower at $78,28 a barrel around 7.15am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell nearly 0.04 percent to $1,998.20 per ounce around 7.15am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading nearly 0.4 percent up at $29,551 at 7.15am, while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 2.6 percent higher at $1,914.48.

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian troops tried to sever important supple routes in Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city, on Thursday. This resulted in more pressure on the defending forces, said Ukrainian officers.