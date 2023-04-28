English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on April 28

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on April 28

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on April 28
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 7:26:10 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 28:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended nearly 1.6 percent higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 2 percent up.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent at 7.15am, while the Shanghai index was trading 0.03 percent lower.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with gain of 0.3 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 18,052.5 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.20am.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10
Show More
Show More

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the green. Both, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended nearly 0.6 percent up.

Shaktikanta Das
Image count5 / 10
Show More
Show More

RBI governor says inflation set to soften this fiscal | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said inflation for 2023-24 is projected to soften, but the disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 10
Show More
Show More

Rupee | The rupee closed at 81.79 against the US dollar on Thursday, falling by 5 paise.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10
Show More
Show More

Crude Oil | Brent oil prices edged 0.11 percent lower at $78,28 a barrel around 7.15am on Friday.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10
Show More
Show More

Gold | Spot gold fell nearly 0.04 percent to $1,998.20 per ounce around 7.15am on Friday.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10
Show More
Show More

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading nearly 0.4 percent up at $29,551 at 7.15am, while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 2.6 percent higher at $1,914.48.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10
Show More
Show More

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian troops tried to sever important supple routes in Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city, on Thursday. This resulted in more pressure on the defending forces, said Ukrainian officers.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X