Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on April 10

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 10, 2023 7:39:07 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 10:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.01 percent higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 0.4 percent up on Thursday. The US markets were shut on April 7 on account of Good Friday.

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.4 percent at 7.30am, while the Shanghai index was trading 0.06 percent down.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, as it was trading at a premium of over 50 points from the Nifty Futures close on Thursday. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,694.0 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.30 am.

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the green. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, both ended 0.2 percent higher.

Repo rate unchanged | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced that the Indian central bank will not hike its lending rate (repo rate) contrary to what market watchers and economists were expecting. A CNBC-TV18 poll had seen 90 percent of economists predict a 25 bps rate hike. Thus, the lending rate stands at 6.5 percent as announced on Feb 8 in the previous policy.

Rupee | The rupee closed at 82.02 against the US dollar on Thursday, declining 12 paise. The Indian markets were shut on Friday on account of Good Friday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil prices edged 0.01 percent up at $85.14 a barrel at 7.30am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold fell nearly 0.65 percent to $2,012.90 per ounce at 7.30am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.4 percent higher at $28,334.05 around 7.30am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading 0.04 percent down at $1,853.77.

Russia-Ukraine War | Shelling by Russian forces killed around seven civilians over the weekend, Ukrainian officials reported. Meanwhile, Pope Francis, during his Easter message on Sunday, appeared to ask Russians to seek the truth about the invasion of Ukraine. Even the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used his traditional Easter message to highlight the Russia-Ukraine war, among other conflicts around the world.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

X